Browns Appear To Have Dodged $120 Million Dollar Mistake

The San Francisco 49ers are currently experiencing a huge headache due to one of their key players, but it could have been the Cleveland Browns’ problem.

Recent reports have said that the Niners and Brandon Aiyuk are on track to part ways in 2026, after the team has grown frustrated by his missing team meetings and activities. Because of his attitude, the relationship between the two sides has broken down, and now Aiyuk’s future seems uncertain.

This might be a painful situation for the 49ers, but it’s good news for the Browns. It wasn’t that long ago that Cleveland was interested in trading for Aiyuk, before he ultimately signed another deal with San Francisco.

But just because they dodged the bullet before doesn’t mean they’ll do it again, and the Browns could still pursue Aiyuk, although things have changed.

“After Brandon Aiyuk failed to attend meetings and declined to participate in 49ers team activities, sources say the team responded by voiding the guaranteed money in his contract for 2026, asserting that the absences amounted to a failure to fulfill his contractual obligations,” Russini said.

After Brandon Aiyuk failed to attend meetings and declined to participate in 49ers team activities, sources say the team responded by voiding the guaranteed money in his contract for 2026, asserting that the absences amounted to a failure to fulfill his contractual obligations.… pic.twitter.com/c0dGcCX1di — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) November 22, 2025

Browns Could Revisit Aiyuk, But Value And Attitude Are Key Concerns

The Browns weren’t the only ones in the mix for Aiyuk before his extension with the 49ers. The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers were also tossed around as potential new homes for him.

Aiyuk was reportedly hesitant to sign with either of them, putting an end to any potential deals.

Now that Aiyuk’s time with the 49ers is coming to an end, he will attract attention from several teams throughout the league, and the Browns could once again be attracted to him. With that being said, his value has certainly dwindled because of how things have worked out with San Francisco.

That means that if the Browns do reignite their desire to acquire Aiyuk, it won’t be for the same price, and they will only move forward if they are certain that he won’t have a bad attitude with the team.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Had Kind Gesture For Bernie Kosar