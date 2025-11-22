Kevin Stefanski Had Kind Gesture For Bernie Kosar

Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar has been going through a supremely rough time, but he has had the full support of the entire Browns fanbase. And he was recently visited by another important figure in the Browns franchise while recovering in the hospital.

Kosar hopped on social media to share that head coach Kevin Stefanski headed to University Hospitals to see him as he rehabilitates from a liver transplant. In an image shared on X, both men were seen smiling as Kosar described the visit.

“Coach Kevin visited me today, and even from this hospital bed, I felt the whole team/ organization Dawg Pound cheering me on,” Kosar wrote.

Browns Show Continued Support For Team Legend

Kosar, who underwent his transplant earlier in the week, has kept Browns fans in the loop about the medical problems he has been working through. In the past, he has also openly discussed his battles with cirrhosis and Parkinson’s disease.

This has been a troubled time for Kosar, who was set to receive an earlier transplant last week before it was canceled due to an infection in the donated organ. Now that the operation has concluded, doctors will keep a close eye on Kosar before he heads home and recovers.

Stefanski spoke about Kosar to the press as his team prepared to take on the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 12. He said that the entire organization was sending good thoughts to the former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion.

He may have left the Browns more than three decades ago, but Kosar still holds a special place in team history, and this visit from Stefanski confirms that. And just because the operation is over doesn’t mean the support from Cleveland will end.

