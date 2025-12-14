Browns Are Facing Long Odds To Pull An Upset Over Bears

The Cleveland Browns are spiraling toward the bottom of the standings, and at this point in the 2025 NFL season, the only thing worth playing for is draft position. The Browns should feel good about their crop of players from the 2025 NFL Draft, but now the focus should be on developing their young talent.

Cleveland might no longer be in the playoff race, but they can still act as a spoiler to other teams hoping to make it. For example, the Browns will take on the Chicago Bears, who are coming off a tough loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Unlike Cleveland, Chicago has been in the thick of the postseason race and even has a shot to challenge for the No. 1 seed in the NFC thanks to new head coach Ben Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams. The Bears have plenty of motivation to beat the Browns, as a win would keep their bid for the NFC North crown alive, as well as their outside shot to claim home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

To the Browns’ credit, they’ve largely been able to stay competitive despite the obvious gap in offensive talent most weeks.

However, betting markets like Kalshi Sports don’t give them much of a shot to pull off an upset against the Bears.

“Can Shedeur lead an upset over the Bears? Kalshi gives the Browns just a 24% chance to do so.”

Can Shedeur lead an upset over the Bears? Kalshi gives the Browns just a 24% chance to do so. pic.twitter.com/sMroG29jpw — Kalshi Sports (@KalshiSports) December 13, 2025

A 24 percent chance at a win doesn’t bode well for Cleveland, though betting odds aren’t always predictive of the final result.

The Browns should largely be rooting for improvements from players like Shedeur Sanders, but a win in the process would surely be appreciated.

