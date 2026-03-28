Browns Are Facing Tough Reality About Myles Garrett’s Future

Earlier this week, there were rumors of the Cleveland Browns potentially trading Myles Garrett. However, the Browns have publicly said they want to keep Garrett and have put an end to all the recent speculation.

Speaking to 92.3 The Fan, Camryn Justice said that the Browns do not want to lose him and aren’t looking to trade him, but there may be a point in the future when it’s inevitable.

“I know that the Browns do not want to trade Myles Garrett. There’s no question. I think for Myles Garrett’s future, there is a reality at hand,” Justice said.

"I know that the Browns do not want to trade Myles Garrett. There's no question. I think for Myles Garrett's future, there is a reality at hand…" 🚨 @camijustice w/ @Spencito_ on this week's storyline around the #Browns future with DE Myles Garrett pic.twitter.com/blnRA2XWSn — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 28, 2026

That reality, according to Justice, is the fact that Garrett wants to win a Super Bowl. If the Browns aren’t able to give him a chance to do that soon, they may be forced to trade him to a team that can.

Garrett has already accomplished so much throughout his career. He’s a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and now holds the record for sacks in a single season. At 30 years old, he still has years left in him and can potentially do even more.

But he has said that his biggest goal is winning a Super Bowl. Although he would presumably love to do that with the Browns, it may not be possible. The team is going through some substantial changes right now, and they want to be much better next season. However, even if they are improved in 2026, it’ll probably be a few more years before they’re Super Bowl contenders.

If the Browns and Garrett both agree that their Super Bowl timelines don’t match, the front office may contemplate moving on from Garrett.

Trading Garrett, even in a few years, would likely bring them a huge haul. They’re not at that point yet, and they want to give Garrett reasons to believe in the future.

But if there aren’t sizable improvements in the next several years or the Super Bowl seems too far down the road, Garrett and the Browns might part ways.

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