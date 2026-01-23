Browns Are Still Facing Obstacle In Head Coaching Search

The Cleveland Browns have identified the top candidates to become their next head coach. Though momentum may be propelling them toward hiring someone soon, the organization still needs to complete one very important step before doing so.

Despite a thorough process since firing Kevin Stefanski almost three weeks ago, the Browns are going to have to wait a while longer before naming his replacement. They have interviewed nine candidates, some more than once, but will have to add another to the list at some point.

According to insider Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns are still facing an obstacle in their coaching search, as they have not yet satisfied the NFL’s Rooney Rule.

“Remember, Browns can’t hire Jaguars Grant Udinski today (he’s in for his second interview) [because] they still need to interview two diverse candidates in person to fulfill the Rooney Rule. One is Monday [with] Rams’ Nate Scheelhaase, whom they like a lot. Need one more,” Cabot wrote on X.

The Rooney Rule requires every NFL team with a head coach opening to interview at least two minority and/or women candidates. This also applies to coordinator positions, so the Browns may have some work to do there as well once their top job is filled.

After speaking with Udinski, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offensive coordinator, Cleveland will have conducted a second interview with three of the reported four finalists. It has already done so with current defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, but it must wait to do so with Scheelhaase, who, as the Los Angeles Rams’ passing game coordinator, must first get through the NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks this weekend.

That could give the Browns a bit more time to satisfy the Rooney Rule requirement, though it’s hard to think of a candidate who would be willing to do so at this late stage of the process. Perhaps they will identify someone who would be on their radar for one of their coordinator positions as well.

However, until then, the Browns will be unable to hire a new head coach. That could be very risky, especially with Udinski also in line to interview with the Buffalo Bills, who could hire him right away.

In a coaching search that has already included several surprises, that could end up being a devastating blow for Cleveland.

