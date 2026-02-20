Browns Assistant Coach Is Taking On New Role

As they did with their head coach, the Cleveland Browns bypassed internal candidates to hire a new defensive coordinator. However, Mike Rutenberg is doing what he can to keep the successful existing staff in place.

He is doing so by promoting some of those assistants. It not only keeps them around, with a raise most likely attached, but can also ease any hard feelings caused by the departure of former coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Safeties coach Ephraim Banda was identified as a finalist for the job during the search process that ultimately led to Rutenberg’s hiring. Yet, instead of leaving the organization after being passed over, Banda will remain in Cleveland.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Browns assistant coach is taking on a new role, as he is being promoted to defensive passing game coordinator.

“The Browns are promoting safeties coach Ephraim Banda to pass game coordinator, per source. Banda interviewed this cycle for several defensive coordinator jobs, including with the [New England] Patriots. But he’ll stay in Cleveland as a top assistant to new DC Mike Rutenberg,” Pelissero wrote on X.

The job would seem to be an important one for Rutenberg, who himself was the defensive passing game coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons before being hired by Cleveland late in this year’s cycle. In addition, Brandon Lynch, who was also named as a possibility to replace Schwartz, was moved from cornerbacks coach to defensive backs coach/passing game specialist.

Linebackers coach Jason Tarver, who was another finalist for the coordinator job, is reportedly being promoted to defensive running game coordinator. So, Rutenberg has been able to keep several key assistants on board.

Banda likely had some loyalty to Schwartz, as his job as safeties coach was his first at the NFL level. He has 12 years of experience as a college coach before that.

In three years with Schwartz as defensive coordinator, the Browns ranked first in the NFL in 2023 and fourth last season. In that time, safety Grant Delpit posted a career-high with 111 combined tackles in 2024, and Ronnie Hickman emerged from an undrafted player to a potential free agent target around the league this offseason.

These moves have to be encouraging for Browns fans who had to be worried that the defense would take a few steps back with Schwartz no longer calling the shots.

