Browns Labeled Unlikely Landing Spot For Rumored QB Target

The Cleveland Browns haven’t had much success at all in finding a long-term solution at quarterback. That means there is an annual opportunity for someone to come in and take over the job.

Last season, two later-round draft picks each got a chance to do so, which would not happen on most NFL teams. Even though Shedeur Sanders showed some promise taking over after Dillon Gabriel was injured, Cleveland should still be looking to strengthen the position.

Unfortunately, based on their history, the Browns aren’t the most popular landing spot for an aspiring starting QB, which is why they have been labeled as an unlikely landing spot for rumored target Malik Willis.

“As for the rest of the league with quarterback openings, I would already rule out the Browns and [New York] Jets, two of the worst organizations in the league. They have terrible track records with quarterbacks, so I can’t see any world where Willis would sign with either team, even if the Jets were willing to throw him a blank check. I’m sure new Browns head coach Todd Monken would love to work with Willis after his experience with Lamar Jackson, but Cleveland is also saddled with Deshaun Watson’s NFL-record cap hit of $81 million,” Douglas Clawson wrote.

Willis was the Green Bay Packers’ backup quarterback behind Jordan Love for the past two seasons, after failing to ascend to the starting job with the Tennessee Titans in the first two years of his NFL career. Despite making just six starts in all of that time, Willis is seen as perhaps the top free agent quarterback on the market this offseason.

He seems like a fit with the Browns, who, under new head coach Monken, could make good use of his dual-threat ability. In 11 appearances and three starts for the Packers, he has completed 78.7 percent of his passes for six touchdowns with no interceptions, and he has rushed for 261 yards and three TDs.

The upside may be there, but a match with the Browns may not be. Willis is likely to receive more attractive offers on the market, either in terms of quality of team or salary, which could leave cap-strapped Cleveland out of the mix.

The Browns could turn to a trade instead if the Houston Texans make C.J. Stroud available. Otherwise, Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa likely carry too much baggage if they are put on the market by the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins, respectively.

So that could leave the Browns with Watson, Sanders, and Gabriel competing for the starting job and hoping that one of them can become the answer.

NEXT:

Former Browns Head Coaching Candidate Gets Big Promotion