Browns Beef Up Their Roster With Michael Dunn Re-Signing

Nick Chubb #24 and Michael Dunn #68 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a touchdown scored by Chubb during the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Monday has been a bit of an eventful day for the Cleveland Browns but in a positive way.

Not only did they start their voluntary offseason program, but they also managed to keep one of their free agents.

According to NBC Sports’ ProFootballTalk, OL Michael Dunn re-signed with the team after an injury-riddled season that sent him to the shelf after just nine seasons.

The University of Maryland standout worked his way up in the team’s depth chart.

He bounced around the league and failed to make the roster for the Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Miami Dolphins before getting a chance with the Browns in August 2020.

He made just six appearances in his first season with the team but eventually found a prominent role in Kevin Stefanski’s multi-tight end sets.

He was on pace to have the best season of his career with 82 offensive snaps through nine weeks before that back injury.

Moreover, the Browns also announced that they signed CB Thomas Graham Jr. and DT Ben Stille to their exclusive right tenders.

Graham arrived in Cleveland after being a part of the Chicago Bears practice squad, making seven appearances and logging six tackles for the team.

As for Sille, he was signed off the Miami Dolphins practice squad later in the year, and he made six appearances with three assisted tackles and one QB hit.

So, while neither of these players is expected to have a starring role next season, they’ll all provide some much-needed depth as the Browns look to make a playoff comeback.

Browns Pre-Draft Roster Review: Offensive Line

