Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Pre-Draft Roster Review: Offensive Line

Browns Pre-Draft Roster Review: Offensive Line

By

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

Andrew Berry managed to keep the band together in front of Deshaun Watson for 2023.

Jack Conklin’s midseason extension told us how the Cleveland Browns felt about their young backup tackles.

And then Berry surprised many folks by convincing center Ethan Pocic to re-sign.

Pocic probably could have gotten better offers outside of Cleveland.

But his return also appears to end 2022’s mobile center experiment with Nick Harris.

Bill Callahan’s perennial Pro Bowl guard tandem of Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller return.

And the only possible question among the starters is whether to pick up Jed Wills’ 5th-year option.

Most Browns insiders believe the team will do so as Callahan seems to support him.

But is continuity enough to believe the Browns’ offensive line re-earns its elite reputation?

Or do the Browns need to shore up their roster of alternatives?

 

State Of The Offensive Line Room

Berry’s manipulation of the salary cap is what makes him a savvy general manager.

But keeping Pocic and Conklin in the fold surprised more than a few pundits.

And it wasn’t even the biggest key to solidifying the unit for Deshaun Watson’s coming out.

That involved the return of coach Bill Callahan amidst offers of coordinator interviews.

But despite the euphoria of keeping their starting unit and Callahan on board, there are concerns.

It didn’t take much to throw the unit into disarray in 2022,

Versatility filled injury-related holes, but there wasn’t a substitute who wasn’t exploited significantly.

And while the names are the same up front, the switch to Watson requires a big adjustment.

Watson likes to play with the pocket and will eventually scramble to buy time for his receivers.

And that means holding blocks longer or adjusting to re-engage elsewhere for their creative passer.

 

What’s Next At Offensive Line? 

Berry signed a non-descript guard in Wes Martin to replace Hjalte Froholdt in free agency.

It looks like Harris, Drew Forbes, and James Hudson will remain on the roster.

Center Dawson Deaton, a late 2022 draft pick, and veteran Joel Haeg will come off injured reserve.

And Tyrone Wheatley Jr continues his quest to convert from tight end to an offensive lineman.

Wills’ somewhat shaky performance has social media calling for a change at left tackle.

And while Stefanski denies considering such a thing, it will raise speculation if a tackle is drafted.

That said, there is no plug-and-play option likely to fall to the third round.

Continuity and the team’s investment to date make Wills the likely starter.

But don’t be surprised by a couple of more 1-year veteran minimum deals to shore up the reserves.

Berry and Stefanski are running out of time and can’t reserve many roster spots for development.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of undying faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many. Be careful about asking for his opinion.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Browns Pre-Draft Roster Review: Wide Receivers

1 day ago

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 29: A Cleveland Browns helmet and footballs are seen in a ball bag during a game between the Brown and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 29, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The Browns defeated the Bears 18-16.

Browns Pre-Draft Roster Review: The Running Backs

1 day ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Recently Had A Visit With Intriguing QB

1 day ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Browns Are Visiting With A Top DT Prospect Today

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam watch drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 25, 2019, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio.

Fans React To Latest News About Jimmy Haslam, Milwaukee Bucks

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jim Donovan Has Strong Opinion About Kevin Stefanski, Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Says Front Office Has 1 Belief About Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Perrion Winfrey #97 and Tommy Togiai #93 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a fumble recover by Winfrey during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

New Details Emerge Regarding Perrion Winfrey's Arrest

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Part Ways With FirstEnergy Over Stadium Naming Rights

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Fans React To Latest Nick Chubb Ranking

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Nick Chubb Towers Above His Entire Draft Class In Recent Rankings

3 days ago

Perrion Winfrey #97 and Tommy Togiai #93 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a fumble recover by Winfrey during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Today's Perrion Winfrey News

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Browns Pre-Draft Roster Review: The Quarterbacks

4 days ago

Sportscaster Joe Thomas on the set of NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football broadcast after an NFL regular season game between the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings won, 19-9.

Joe Thomas Has A Theory On Why The Ravens Signed Odell Beckham Jr.

5 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Analyst Explains The Kareem Hunt Decision

6 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers v Cleveland Browns

Fans React To Latest Kareem Hunt Report

6 days ago

Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Reacts To Odell Beckham Jr. Signing With Ravens

6 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Kareem Hunt's Future

6 days ago

NFL athlete Odell Beckham Jr. attends the NBA game between the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans at Footprint Center on December 17, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Pelicans 118-114. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

1 Browns Player Seen With Odell Beckham Jr. Saturday Night

1 week ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Legend Has A Strong Opinion About New Special Teams Coach

1 week ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Insider Agrees With The National Outlook Of Team

1 week ago

cleveland browns draft

The Browns Recently Met With An Intriguing CB Prospect

1 week ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during Cleveland Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Analyst Names A Reason To Believe In Deshaun Watson In 2023

1 week ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Believes A Big Addition Is On The Horizon

1 week ago

Browns Pre-Draft Roster Review: Wide Receivers

No more pages to load