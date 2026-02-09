Browns Being Linked To Big Move At Wide Receiver

The Cleveland Browns need to upgrade their wide receivers if they have any hope of turning around one of the league’s worst offenses under new head coach Todd Monken. They will have several opportunities to do so this offseason, starting when transactions begin next month.

There could be several attractive names available as free agents, including Romeo Doubs, Alec Pierce, and Super Bowl champion Rashid Shaheed. Another intriguing option could enter that market as well.

ESPN insider Benjamin Solak recently predicted that the Browns will land a star wide receiver this offseason, naming Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers.

“The Browns will bring in 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, as they continue their tradition of signing receivers on low-cost contracts in the hopes of hitting it big. Aiyuk’s days in San Francisco are likely over; the Browns can offer him more money and opportunity compared to any other team in the NFL,” Solak wrote.

Aiyuk’s situation is more complicated than most. Though it is clear the 49ers intend to part with him following his questionable behavior this season, they may first look to see if they can get anything in a trade before releasing him for nothing.

The Browns may choose to part with a late-round draft pick to make sure they land Aiyuk before he hits the open market. Or they could wait out the situation and see if they can acquire him by simply giving him a new contract.

Either way would be a gamble for the Browns, as adding a player coming off controversy like Aiyuk would be. In 2024, following a lengthy holdout and multiple trade rumors, he received a four-year contract extension from the Niners worth $120 million.

Since then, he injured his ACL, and his relationship with the organization was damaged beyond repair. San Francisco voided the guaranteed money after Aiyuk failed to complete his rehabilitation, and he eventually cut ties with the team and did not play at all during the 2025 season.

General manager John Lynch has already said Aiyuk will not play for the 49ers again, which removes any leverage they have in trying to make a trade. So, the Browns could be aggressive and land a much-needed No. 1 wideout at a discount.

Whether the bargain is worth the potential trouble is up to them to decide.

NEXT:

Browns May Be Zeroing In On Their Next Defensive Coordinator