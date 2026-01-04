Browns Called To Follow One NFL Team’s Winning Formula

The Cleveland Browns are better than their record shows, at least, talent-wise. The team added an influx of young players who look like stars in the making, and they have one of the best defenses in the game.

That’s why NFL analyst Nick Camino believes they should take a page out of the Seattle Seahawks’ book.

With that in mind, he took to X to urge them to do so after watching Mike Macdonald’s team shut down the San Francisco 49ers:

“Love the way Seattle plays. Browns should try to replicate this. Run the ball. Stop the run. Physical. Competent quarterback play. Solid special teams. Good coach. That’s the formula,” Camino posted on X.

That makes perfect sense on paper. The Browns do have a similar blueprint and could follow a similar path to contention.

For that to happen, however, they would have to add the two most important pieces to the mix: A quarterback and a head coach. Even with his well-documented history of shortcomings in big moments, Sam Darnold has already established himself as a franchise quarterback, and Coach Macdonald has also earned his stripes in the league.

The Browns still need to figure out whether they have something on their hands with Shedeur Sanders, which doesn’t seem to be the case, and they might not even have a head coach after Sunday’s regular-season finale. They have most of the pieces in place, but not all of them.

This offseason is going to be crucial for this organization. Whatever they decide to do will make or break this team’s chances to compete in the foreseeable future.

