Browns Veteran Could Have Big Performance Against Bengals

The 4-12 Cleveland Browns will look to cap off their disappointing 2025 regular season with a two-game winning streak when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. It’s not the year many fans had hoped for, but there are some intriguing subplots that should give this fan base hope heading into a crucial offseason.

There are many tough decisions to be made, but those will be held off until Monday. On Sunday, there is still plenty to play for, including for one veteran in particular who has a chance to make history and will be going up against an opponent that he has a strong history against.

PFF shared on X that Myles Garrett has dominated the Bengals throughout his career.

In an effort to break the NFL’s single-season sack record with just one takedown on Sunday, the numbers show that Garrett will have one of his most favorable matchups of the year.

“Myles Garrett in his career vs the Bengals:

– 92.8 pass rush grade

– 15.0 sacks (most vs any team)

– 64 pressures (2nd most vs any team)”

Garrett has been seeing a ton of chips and double-teams over the past two weeks, which is why he has just 0.5 sacks and a pair of tackles over the past two games. The Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers focused their entire offensive game plans on neutralizing Garrett and keeping the quarterback and the ball away from him, and one would expect the Bengals to attempt to do the same.

Cincy has done a solid job protecting its quarterbacks this season, allowing just 34 sacks through 16 games. Joe Burrow has been kept upright more than he has in years past, and getting to him to break the record is going to be a challenge for Garrett.

This hasn’t been a fun season, but Garrett’s dominance has been a revelation. Hopefully, he has one more in him and can become immortalized in NFL history with 23 sacks.

