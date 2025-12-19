Browns Nation

Login / Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Friday, December 19, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Coach Admits This Year Has Been ‘Most Challenging’ Of Career

Browns Coach Admits This Year Has Been ‘Most Challenging’ Of Career

Brandon Marcus
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Coach Admits This Year Has Been ‘Most Challenging’ Of Career
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

This hasn’t been an easy year for anyone involved with the Cleveland Browns. Everyone admits that the team hasn’t performed in the ways it’s wanted to, especially when it comes to offense.

No one knows that better than offensive line coach Mike Bloomgren, who recently told Mary Kay Cabot that this has been “the most challenging year of my career.”

He also praised guard Joel Bitonio, saying, “don’t think I can put into words the impact Joel Bitonio has had on the room.”

This is Bloomgen’s first season with the Browns after 26 years of coaching experience, so it’s not great to hear him say how challenging it’s been, but at least he is being honest.

Thankfully, Bloomgren can turn to veteran players such as Bitonio, who is now in his 12th season in the league.  He brings experience that helps the younger players, but Bitonio also has the right sort of personality that impacts the locker room.

The offensive line needs a complete overhaul this offseason. There is hope that the front office can make the right moves in the draft, giving Bloomgren more support and putting the team in a better position next season.

This year has been a low for many Browns fans, but it may also be a turning point.

Hopefully, this is the last time that Bloomgren feels so challenged by his job.

NEXT:  Insider Says Recent Browns Head Coach Rumor Is 'Ridiculous'
Brandon Marcus
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Brandon Marcus
Contributor at Browns Nation
Brandon has been enjoying sports since before he knew his ABCs. A product of too many comic books and cartoons, he finds [...]

Browns Nation