Browns Coach Admits This Year Has Been ‘Most Challenging’ Of Career

This hasn’t been an easy year for anyone involved with the Cleveland Browns. Everyone admits that the team hasn’t performed in the ways it’s wanted to, especially when it comes to offense.

No one knows that better than offensive line coach Mike Bloomgren, who recently told Mary Kay Cabot that this has been “the most challenging year of my career.”

He also praised guard Joel Bitonio, saying, “don’t think I can put into words the impact Joel Bitonio has had on the room.”

This is Bloomgen’s first season with the Browns after 26 years of coaching experience, so it’s not great to hear him say how challenging it’s been, but at least he is being honest.

Thankfully, Bloomgren can turn to veteran players such as Bitonio, who is now in his 12th season in the league. He brings experience that helps the younger players, but Bitonio also has the right sort of personality that impacts the locker room.

The offensive line needs a complete overhaul this offseason. There is hope that the front office can make the right moves in the draft, giving Bloomgren more support and putting the team in a better position next season.

This year has been a low for many Browns fans, but it may also be a turning point.

Hopefully, this is the last time that Bloomgren feels so challenged by his job.

