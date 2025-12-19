Insider Says Recent Browns Head Coach Rumor Is ‘Ridiculous’

As the season winds down for the Cleveland Browns, a lot of attention is being paid to head coach Kevin Stefanski and his future with the team. There is a chance that he remains in his position next year, but there is also the possibility that he is let go and replaced with someone else.

If the Browns’ ownership cuts him loose, they will have several potential replacements, including Bill Belichick, who has a history with the team.

And while Belichick would bring a ton of big headlines and plenty of experience, Tony Grossi said he’s not the right choice.

“I think it’s ridiculous to even consider him,” Grossi said, while speaking to ESPN Cleveland. He said that Belichick has turned into a “caricature” of a Hall of Fame coach over the last few years.

"I think it's ridiculous to even consider him," – @TonyGrossi on the Browns and Bill Belichick rumors. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/jLqDipdzuv — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) December 19, 2025

Even before this season, Belichick’s history with the Browns was mixed. A lot of fans are still unhappy with how he cut Bernie Kosar, along with other choices he made when leading the team back in the early to mid-1990s.

During his many successful years with the New England Patriots, Belichick became something of a villain to certain fans who held a grudge. But there is no doubt that he’s a talented leader who clearly understands the game.

However, things are even more complicated this year because of his recent run with UNC. The 73-year-old coach didn’t have much luck with his college program, and it has many people wondering if he still has what it takes to lead in the NFL.

Of course, no one knows what the Browns are planning. Stefanski might remain in Cleveland, but there have been whispers of some people in the front office being fond of Belichick, so the rumors persist.

NEXT:

Analyst Suggests Surprising QB Move For Browns In 2026