Browns Coach Already Drawing Clear Contrast To Kevin Stefanski

Todd Monken has a lot to prove as the new head coach of the Cleveland Browns. He is joining a team that needs to change, and Monken has to show he’s the one to do it. On his show, Matt Fontana discussed Monken’s personality and explained that he already feels different from former HC Kevin Stefanski.

According to Fontana, Monken comes across like “a football coach” who “doesn’t take crap from anybody.”

“Kevin Stefanski was like, we’re really trusting you because nobody really knew who he was. Monken had this other feel. He felt like a football coach. He had this vibe as a coach. I think this is the comparison to Kevin Stefanski. There are [coaches] that are mentors, leaders that help you grow as a person. I don’t think he takes crap from anybody,” Fontana said.

Fontana noted that some coaches, such as Stefanski, are experts at drawing up plays and figuring out how to move around players on the field. Obviously, that is important.

But then there are leaders who mentor and help their players grow as people. Fontana believes that is how Monken will be. He thinks he is the sort of person who will teach his stars to dig deep, improve their already proven skills, and develop as people, not just athletes.

The fans still haven’t seen much of Monken, but that is sure to change in the months ahead. He has spoken with the press and answered some important questions, but loyal Browns fans still don’t have a solid sense of him.

Stefanski wasn’t a bad football coach, as evidenced by his quick hire after leaving the Browns. But perhaps the Browns need a different type of attitude and personality running the show.

Fans are hoping that it pays off in the new season.

