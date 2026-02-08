Todd Monken Might Be Exactly What The Browns Need

Todd Monken wasn’t anybody’s first choice for the next Cleveland Browns head coach, but the 59-year-old is now the guy and excitement is starting to build now that so many former players and colleagues have begun speaking up in support of him. Now that the dust has settled, there are clearly a lot of reasons to believe this was the right move to succeed Kevin Stefanski.

The remaining questions largely center around personnel, as this offense is a mess at the moment and needs a lot of help. While the players are undoubtedly going to look a lot different in 2026, it’s still fun to think about how Monken’s offense might look different from Stefanski’s from a strategic perspective.

Ashley Bastock called into 92.3 The Fan to discuss Monken and what he might bring to the Browns. She believes this could be a situation where the Browns go from a new school approach to an old school one, which could be just what they need.

“I’ve always considered Kevin Stefanski to be a bit more of a player’s coach, and Todd Monken, I just think overall is a bit more old school.”

Bastock added that Monken is more likely to be an old school guy who provides tough love in a way Stefanski might not have. It was also suggested that Stefanski is more of a new school analytical type of coach, while Monken might be more interested in playing a bit of old school smashmouth football from time to time.

Monken’s offenses in Baltimore were a beautiful mix of hard-nosed, run-first football with a steady diet of explosive passes all over the field. Of course, it’s easier to do that when you have Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry on your team, but Monken’s approach could still translate well to Cleveland, where he’ll ideally be preaching accountability and have no issue showing players tough love in a way Stefanski didn’t.

It’s all speculation at this point, but there is no question that this team needed a change. If Monken can get this offense going, he will quickly silence all of the doubters who weren’t thrilled with this hiring.

