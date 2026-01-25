Browns Coach Could Land Significant Pay Raise

The Cleveland Browns are nearly three weeks into an extensive coaching search as they continue to seek out Kevin Stefanski’s successor. There are big shoes to fill, but with the names that have been circling the rumor mill and been going through the interview process with the Browns, the odds are that the team will land someone great.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski has had two interviews with the Browns, and Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase is on the calendar for Monday for his second interview. Both would be intriguing young offensive minds that could help get this offense headed in the right direction, but there’s another coach with two interviews under his belt who is now in an interesting spot and could be in line for a big pay bump depending on how things shake out.

During a recent episode of The Top Dawgs Show, legendary return man Josh Cribbs and company discussed defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. He is firmly in the mix to be promoted to head coach, but if he isn’t, Cribbs believes the Browns are going to have to pay up if they want to keep him in his current role.

“I think he understands that they want him to stay. He has leverage to get a significant pay increase.”

If the Browns want to keep Jim Schwartz as DC, they need to PAY THE MAN. @JoshCribbs16 says "if the HC gets $100, Schwartz needs $99." Win a FREE Bath: https://t.co/un4roGElkE pic.twitter.com/t5aQ7uKc1u — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) January 24, 2026

Cribbs suggested that if the head coach is making $100 million, Schwartz needs to be demanding $99 million. Of course, those are made up numbers, but his point was that Schwartz will have the leverage to ask for just about as much as the new head coach will be making.

If Schwartz doesn’t get the head coaching job, it would be a bit unprecedented for him to simply go back into his old DC role, but it would be wise for the front office to do everything it can to keep him. He’d be a huge asset alongside an offensive-minded head coach like Scheelhaase or Udinski, just like he was alongside Stefanski.

It’s wise for the Browns to explore all options at head coach, but they also have to make sure they don’t lose Jim Schwartz during this process. If they have to give him a pay bump to keep him around, then it should be a no-brainer.

