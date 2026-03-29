Browns Coach Reveals What Makes Carson Schwesinger Special

The Cleveland Browns’ 2025 NFL Draft class was a massive success as they came away with multiple players who look the part of franchise building blocks.

Offensively, the Browns scored with Harold Fannin Jr. and Quinshon Judkins, but the best prospect they came away with might end up coming on the defensive side of the field. Mason Graham was the team’s first pick in the draft, but wound up having a relatively OK year compared to expectations.

The most interesting development was Carson Schwesinger, whom Cleveland took in the second round. Schwesinger was considered a late bloomer by draft analysts, but the Browns took a gamble on his upside and were rewarded greatly.

The rookie linebacker quickly became a key cog in Cleveland’s elite unit, playing both the run and pass well. Schewesinger was able to patrol the field, and the Browns were able to stifle opposing offenses and keep themselves in games.

Schwesinger started all 16 games he played in and racked up 156 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and three passes defensed. He was named the 2026 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, adding to his reputation as one of the best up-and-coming defenders in the NFL.

Browns linebackers coach Jason Tarver explained what makes Schwesinger so unique and how he developed into such an impactful player via Statpro.

“He’s unique because he didn’t get his weight until later. He’s got skills of a smaller human, and then he really developed when he got there. Some people are given their gifts earlier, and they’re just the top recruit in the nation the whole time. Carson just went in and worked and developed and ate and trained and grew, and then there was a point where you could see it all take over,” Tarver said.

“I want to earn it, coach.” Jason Tarver on how Carson went from under-the-radar to DROY-caliber through work, training and growth. Watch the full breakdown from the Browns ⬇️ #Browns #NFL #Rookie pic.twitter.com/2KZtt3cG15 — Statpro (@statpro_ai) March 28, 2026

As Tarver noted, some young players don’t grow into their bodies until much later, so they often are playing out of position or learning skills that players typically don’t have for their size. In Schwesinger’s case, he’s great at moving laterally in pass coverage while still being able to play physical up front.

His versatility makes him a valuable piece of the puzzle, and it’ll be exciting to see how much more he can produce in his sophomore season.

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