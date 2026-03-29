Wyatt Teller Reveals Why He Signed with Texans

The Cleveland Browns’ offensive line received a makeover this offseason as its starting group from the 2025 NFL season all entered free agency. The Browns have done well for themselves, adding Tytus Howard, Zion Johnson, and Elgton Jenkins to an offensive line room that desperately needs more talent and experience.

All three of Howard, Johnson, and Jenkins are slated to start during the 2026 NFL season, though Cleveland is widely expected to beef up the line some more in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Browns own two first-round picks, with one of them surely to be used on a potential franchise tackle.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Cleveland double-dip in the draft for offensive linemen, given that they could also have more prospects to develop behind the scenes. The Browns’ offense was a mess last season due to injuries along the front, so having more depth would go a long way in keeping things on track.

As for who won’t be returning, veteran guard Wyatt Teller recently signed a deal with the Houston Texans. Like Cleveland, Houston had trouble protecting its quarterback, but signing a former All-Pro in Teller will help in that area.

Teller explained why he decided to sign with the Texans and why he thinks their offensive line will be in a good spot via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2.

“The pieces that they’ve added, it feels like it was really good roster moves and everything like that which speaks so highly of people want to be on a winning team. Iron sharpens iron. I truly believe that. Playing against that defensive front every day in and day out and the hot summer blistering heat in Houston is going to make us tough,” Teller said.

While Cleveland and Houston had their fair share of offensive line troubles, the latter was still able to make the postseason. The Browns are certainly hoping to replicate the Texans’ formula of winning games behind an elite defense and a mediocre offense.

Teller remains a valuable starter despite his age and injury history, especially now that he’ll be playing his natural position at left guard.

For the Browns, they’ll be hoping to find a player as good as Teller was in his prime to build around long-term.

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