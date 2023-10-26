Browns Could Bring Back Fan-Favorite QB Before Trade Deadline

The Cleveland Browns have a bit of a quarterback problem, and they could turn to a familiar face to solve it.

Half a season after parting ways with him, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the Browns could pursue Jacoby Brissett away from the Washington Commanders before the Oct. 31 deadline (via Faithful Dawgs Podcast).

This move would make perfect sense for every party involved.

Brissett is already familiar with the Browns’ offense, and he’s a beloved and respected member of the locker room, not to mention he’s also close to Deshaun Watson.

The Commanders are reportedly looking to clean house and could move on from pass rushers Chase Young and Montez Sweat, as well as several other impending free agents.

The Browns have more than enough cap space to accommodate Brissett’s base salary of $3 million, which would translate to roughly $1.8 million for the remainder of the season.

The Commanders have struggled offensively and some have doubts regarding QB Sam Howell, but he’s at no risk of losing his job right now, so even though Brissett has been a bit of a mentor, they could still agree to part ways with him at the right price.

Watson has struggled with injuries this season and has already missed three games, and the backup QB situation isn’t exactly ideal right now.

HC Kevin Stefanski stated that he was comfortable with P.J. Walker and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, but neither of them has performed up to the expectations of a team with this kind of championship-caliber defense.

Brissett went 4-7 as a starter last season with a subpar defense and some special team blunders, throwing for 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.