Browns Could Have Interest In Recently Fired Coach

The Cleveland Browns’ methodical search for a new head coach may have paid off in an unexpected way. With some longtime, successful coaches hitting the market, the list of potential candidates has become stronger than anyone may have anticipated.

First, it was John Harbaugh getting fired by the Baltimore Ravens, then Mike Tomlin walked away from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Though the Browns weren’t really in the mix for either of them, for varying reasons, another big-name coach has become available.

After an overtime loss to the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round, the Buffalo Bills reportedly have parted with Sean McDermott, and the Browns could have an interest in the recently fired coach.

“Bills fired HC Sean McDermott, per source,” Adam Schefter wrote on X.

"Bills fired HC Sean McDermott, per source," Adam Schefter wrote on X.

Under McDermott, the Bills made the playoffs in seven straight years and won the AFC East five consecutive times until this season. That includes two trips to the AFC Championship Game, including last year. But despite that, the Bills were never able to get back to the Super Bowl, often falling short against the Kansas City Chiefs.

That could diminish the perception of McDermott among the upper-echelon of the league, but for a team like the Browns that is looking for stability and a winning culture, he could be an ideal fit. McDermott has just one losing season over his nine years with Buffalo, and he won at least 10 games in each of his final seven.

Of course, the Bills have had Josh Allen during that dominant stretch. The Browns have not had a quarterback anywhere close to that level, so replicating that type of success initially will be difficult.

McDermott may not fit the Browns’ desire for a head coach who can relate to young players, and he may not be the ideal person to mold Shedeur Sanders or some other QB prospect into a playoff-caliber starter.

However, based on his record alone, the Browns would not be doing their due diligence if they did not at least reach out to McDermott now that he’s on the market.

