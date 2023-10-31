Browns Could Make Another Surprising Deshaun Watson Move

Cleveland Browns quarterback P.J. Walker made a valiant effort to fight through multiple mistakes against the Seattle Seahawks, but the Browns could not overcome his late throw into the helmet of a defender.

So far, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski has not committed to Walker being the starter for the team’s next game.

But according to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, that doesn’t necessarily mean quarterback Deshaun Watson will be back in the starting lineup.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson might be held out again Sunday vs the #Cardinals to allow his injured right shoulder more time to heal per @MaryKayCabot. pic.twitter.com/mkQT5xMMhp — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) October 30, 2023

More For You Cleveland shared Cabot’s report that Watson might get another week to rest his shoulder.

His damaged rotator cuff will get better with more rest and rehab before he cuts it loose in a game.

Next Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals are traveling to Cleveland with either a rookie quarterback making his NFL debut or Kyler Murray after a long absence.

Rookie signal-caller Dorian Thompson-Robinson is the other alternative to Walker for the Browns if Watson still can’t play.

#Browns Deshaun Watson might rest again vs. #Cardinals this week and aim for the #Ravens game; Kevin Stefanski noncommital on P.J. Walker over Dorian Thompson-Robinson https://t.co/oiSPrS9Asf — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 30, 2023

Thompson-Robinson said what was obvious after his disastrous debut against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4.

Although he took most of the first-team reps that week, nobody really prepped him to play in the game.

It wasn’t until Watson tested his arm the Sunday morning of the Ravens game that reality hit Stefanski and his staff.

Perhaps with a full week to mentally prepare and game plan, the rookie would do much better.

So Sunday’s matchup could be a battle of rookies, as Arizona announced the benching of quarterback Joshua Dobbs on Monday.

Rookie Clayton Tune will get the nod as the starter for the Cardinals if Murray needs another week to round into playing shape.