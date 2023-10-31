Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Could Make Another Surprising Deshaun Watson Move

Browns Could Make Another Surprising Deshaun Watson Move

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns quarterback P.J. Walker made a valiant effort to fight through multiple mistakes against the Seattle Seahawks, but the Browns could not overcome his late throw into the helmet of a defender.

So far, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski has not committed to Walker being the starter for the team’s next game.

But according to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, that doesn’t necessarily mean quarterback Deshaun Watson will be back in the starting lineup.

More For You Cleveland shared Cabot’s report that Watson might get another week to rest his shoulder.

His damaged rotator cuff will get better with more rest and rehab before he cuts it loose in a game.

Next Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals are traveling to Cleveland with either a rookie quarterback making his NFL debut or Kyler Murray after a long absence.

Rookie signal-caller Dorian Thompson-Robinson is the other alternative to Walker for the Browns if Watson still can’t play.

Thompson-Robinson said what was obvious after his disastrous debut against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4.

Although he took most of the first-team reps that week, nobody really prepped him to play in the game.

It wasn’t until Watson tested his arm the Sunday morning of the Ravens game that reality hit Stefanski and his staff.

Perhaps with a full week to mentally prepare and game plan, the rookie would do much better.

So Sunday’s matchup could be a battle of rookies, as Arizona announced the benching of quarterback Joshua Dobbs on Monday.

Rookie Clayton Tune will get the nod as the starter for the Cardinals if Murray needs another week to round into playing shape.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns v Seattle Seahawks

Browns Players Took Part In Wholesome Show With Children

26 mins ago

Cleveland Browns v Seattle Seahawks

Stats Highlight P.J. Walker's Turnover Struggles

51 mins ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Myles Garrett Gets Honest About 'Missed Opportunity' Against Seattle

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanksi

Analyst Highlights A Positive Sign In Browns Despite The Loss

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defenders Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward

Analyst Warns Browns Against Being ‘Overconfident'

23 hours ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kareem Hunt Takes Issue With Lack Of Usage Against Seahawks

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns QB P.J. Walker

Analyst Highlights P.J. Walker Struggles In Crucial Moments Against Seahawks

1 day ago

browns helmets

Analyst Links Browns With Star WR

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals How Long Watson Could be Out

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Insider Notes Browns Plans For Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Indianapolis Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

2 Colts Players Fined After Browns Game

2 days ago

Former Pittsburgh Steelers RB Benny Snell

Reporter Notes Browns Hosted A Series Of RBs Before Latest Signing

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Enter Seahawks Game With 4 Key Players On Injury List

3 days ago

browns helmet

Week 8 Game Prediction: Browns At Seahawks

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Says 1 Defender Should Have Won MVP Award In 2012

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Figures Pay Special Visit To Show Support At Cavs Game

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Makes Clear Statement On His Long-Term Future In Cleveland

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Myles Garrett Opens Up On Decision To Become An NBA Owner

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Has Strong Opinion On Recent Deshaun Watson Notion

4 days ago

seattle seahawks

New Seahawks Addition Comments On His Status For Sunday

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns RB John Kelly Jr.

Browns Announce Another Running Back Move

4 days ago

cleveland browns team records

Browns Coach Praises His Rookie Offensive Lineman

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio

Joel Bitonio Speaks On How Browns Have Overcome Obstacles This Season

4 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Coach Suggests Browns Should Trade For Vikings Star

4 days ago

Browns Players Took Part In Wholesome Show With Children

No more pages to load