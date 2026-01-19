Browns Could Make Surprise Move With Shedeur Sanders

When the season came to an end for the Cleveland Browns, it felt like Shedeur Sanders would probably be the team’s starting quarterback next year. He isn’t where he wants to be yet, but he showed promise, and there wasn’t a clear path for the Browns to acquire a big-name rookie QB in the draft.

But there are still questions, concerns, and speculation about Sanders, and nothing is set in stone for the young player. Appearing on 92.3 The Fan, Scott Petrak said that Sanders’ role with the team next season isn’t guaranteed. If the Browns end up getting a quarterback in the draft, Petrak thinks that Sanders’ days of leading the team are over.

But if they instead pursue a QB in free agency, Sanders has a strong shot of playing backup to a proven veteran.

“I don’t think it’s guaranteed that Shedeur comes back next year depending on how the QB situation turns out,” Petrak said.

Fans have heard this story before: they know that if the Browns draft a QB, it signals they don’t have faith in Sanders. The chances of them holding onto two young, mostly unproven quarterbacks next season seem unlikely, so Sanders would probably be let go.

However, the Browns don’t have a good shot at doing that due to their draft pick. But if luck somehow favors them and a tantalizing prospect slides down in the draft, they could leap at the chance, sealing Sanders’ fate.

Or, they could instead try to woo away someone who is already in the league, such as Daniel Jones or Malik Willis. If that happens, Sanders could keep his hopes alive, as long as he’s comfortable in a backup role.

The Browns’ main focus right now is their hunt for a new head coach, but this statement from Petrak is a reminder that the team still hasn’t figured out what’s next for their quarterback. Whoever takes over head coaching duties will have to walk into a situation that isn’t settled. Sanders could be back, he could be a backup QB, or he could be gone entirely.

All fans need to pay close attention to Cleveland’s draft plans, because that will dictate his future.

