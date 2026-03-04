Browns Could Play 2 International Games In 2026

The NFL plans to have nine international games next season, marking a new record for the league and giving more proof that it is attempting to further football’s reach across the globe. For the Cleveland Browns, this might give them multiple opportunities to pick up overseas victories.

Writing for CBS Sports, John Breech revealed that the Browns might be granted two international games in the new season. In fact, they may have back-to-back games.

They could face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London one week and then head to Paris to play the New Orleans Saints after.

“A French media outlet has reported that the Browns will face the Saints in France. This is the outlet that originally broke in January the news of the Paris game, so it’s certainly possible that the Browns could be headed to France. If the Browns do get sent, they could conceivably play the Jaguars in London in one week and then play the Saints in Paris the following. The NFL did that with the Vikings last year — sending them to Dublin and London in back-to-back weeks — so it could be in the cards for the Browns,” Breech wrote.

The Browns aren’t confirmed for these games, and there are other teams, such as the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders, who could play. But this isn’t the first time we have heard of the Browns heading across the Atlantic, so it feels like this is happening.

It actually makes sense for the Browns to play two games in back-to-back weeks. Traveling across the ocean isn’t easy. For the matchups, the Browns are reportedly going to be the away teams, which will add another challenge on top of jet lag.

The Browns played in the NFL’s international series last year, which was just the second time they left the US. During that game, they were taken down by the Minnesota Vikings, 21-17. Ironically, it was also the Vikings who beat the Browns in their first overseas game back in 2017.

With the league adding more and more international games to the schedule, there is no doubt that the Browns will be spending additional time on foreign fields in the years ahead.

