Former Player Reveals What Could Draw Kyler Murray To Browns

The Arizona Cardinals are done with Kyler Murray, and now the quarterback is attempting to figure out his next steps. There are several teams that might be interested in Murray, and the Cleveland Browns could be one of them.

Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, former player Charles Davis said Murray might be attracted to the Browns because of their new head coach, Todd Monken.

During his years in the league as an assistant and offensive coordinator, Monken has shown that he’s the sort of HC who could aptly handle a player like Murray.

“Opportunity and understanding that he’s now playing for a coach that knows how to maneuver with an extremely mobile quarterback who can make plays. Throwing it, running it, extending it, etc. That’s a big, big deal right there. This is not unfamiliar territory for the head coach. If I’m Kyler Murray, you do your homework, what head coach understands the way I play? Todd Monken should rank on that list,” Davis said.

"Opportunity and understanding that he's now playing for a coach that knows how to maneuver with an extremely mobile QB… This is not unfamiliar territory for the head coach." 📞Charles Davis on what would draw Kyler Murray to the Browns pic.twitter.com/EEJjVyfTad — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 4, 2026

Monken has never been a head coach, but he has worked with numerous franchises, including the Baltimore Ravens and their QB, Lamar Jackson. The success he found with that team and the way he worked with Jackson might be very appealing to Murray.

Murray’s release from Arizona may be coming at the perfect time for Cleveland. The Browns are reportedly looking at the QB market, even though they haven’t made a definitive decision about developing Shedeur Sanders.

If Murray did come to the Browns, he would certainly want a starting role. That means if Cleveland is considering making a move on Murray, they need to be prepared to make him the leader of the quarterback room. That move could upset many people who are hoping for more from Sanders in the new season.

Plenty of Cardinals fans were disappointed by what they saw from Murray lately, and his departure from Arizona wasn’t surprising. But perhaps he just needs to be led by the right kind of coach, someone who works well with his style of play and is ready to help him return to his former glory.

This would be a big commitment from the Browns and a step away from Sanders.

