Browns Could Reunite With Former QB This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns may be preparing to make their final choice for a new head coach. And if they choose a certain candidate, he could bring backup with him. Writing on social media, Damon Wolfe suggested that if the Browns hire Grant Udinski, it may also pave the way for quarterback Nick Mullens to return to Cleveland.

Mullens, who was with the Browns during the 2021 season, has been with Udinski during his stop with the Minnesota Vikings and then followed him to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“If Udinski is the hire, I’d suggest getting really comfortable with the idea of Nick Mullens returning to the Browns as part of the QB room. Was with him in Minnesota and followed him to Jacksonville,” Wolfe posted on X.

Mullens didn’t do much for the Browns during the 2021 season, appearing in just one game. His brief stint with the Browns followed three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. And after that, he has racked up 18 games total during his four years with the Vikings and Jaguars.

It’s obvious that Mullens wouldn’t be the sort of difference-maker the Browns need at QB, and he wouldn’t solve most of their problems. But he could bring some experience, expertise, and wisdom to the quarterback squad. Plus, he has likely forged a close relationship with Udinski and could help other players do the same.

One of the many strong features of Udinski is that he’s reportedly very good at communicating with and working with quarterbacks. He is viewed as one of the best young offensive minds in the league.

The Browns need all the support they can get on offense. If Udinski and Mullens did pack their bags and head to the Browns, they’d have their work cut out for them.

