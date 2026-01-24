Dan Orlovsky Sends Warning To Browns Ahead Of 2026 Draft

The Cleveland Browns may have had their decision about selecting a quarterback in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft already made for them. With a lower pick than they might have thought, combined with a lack of depth in the QB class, the Browns are unlikely to find one at No. 6 overall.

Despite a glaring need, the Browns may be better served by addressing other positions instead. Wide receiver and offensive line are two spots where they could definitely use some help.

That lack of a strong current offensive roster is one of the reasons former NFL player Dan Orlovsky is calling for the Browns to avoid drafting a QB in 2026.

“There’s a lot of clear evidence that, more often than not, teams aren’t ready to take a young quarterback and play with them. If you don’t have the right supporting cast around and then you don’t have the right people in your building to figure out how to develop that quarterback, and the actual timeframe committed to develop that quarterback, there’s a lot of evidence to sit there and say, ‘Yeah, don’t take a quarterback.’ But I do think it’s a little dependent on what guy you’re choosing to pass on,” Orlovsky said.

This year’s draft was thought to have an abundance of quarterback talent, so much so that having the No. 1 overall pick would not be necessary to select a franchise-caliber player. However, a combination of poor play, injury, and the choice to play another college season by the top QBs thinned the class considerably.

In fact, Fernando Mendoza of Indiana may turn out to be the only first-round-worthy prospect, and he is likely to go No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, making him unavailable even if the Browns wanted him. Cleveland has been linked to Alabama QB Ty Simpson as high as No. 6 overall, but many believe that would be a reach at that spot.

Instead, the Browns can fortify their offense for any potential future QB, perhaps Arch Manning in 2027. Any young player would need a better offensive line and receiving threats to truly succeed and make the most of his potential.

In addition, the Browns are reportedly in line to hire a young, offensive-minded head coach, with Grant Udinski and Nate Scheelhaase among the leading candidates. Waiting a year would allow the first-timer to gain some experience before adding a new QB.

All in all, not drafting a quarterback this time around could wind up working out perfectly for the Browns going forward.

