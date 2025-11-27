Browns DC Jim Schwartz May Be In High Demand Again

The Cleveland Browns’ decision to hire Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator in 2023 was a pivotal one for the organization. They already had plenty of talent, but they didn’t always live up to their potential.

Schwartz turned the unit around almost overnight. He has maximized the talents of Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward, and it feels like everybody is tailor-made for his system. It feels like a plug-and-play system for most players, and the results speak for themselves.

That’s why, after watching the Browns bounce back from a somewhat down year on defense last season, other teams can’t ignore Schwartz for much longer. He’s clearly one of the best defensive coordinators in the game.

With that in mind, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes other teams could try to pry him away for a head coaching position.

He’s paid his dues as a coordinator and might be ready to get a second chance at a head coaching gig.

“I have long thought that Jim Schwartz should get more looks for the head coaching job. I really have truly, truly believed that in my heart of hearts that I think he’s grown in so many ways since the last time he was a head coach,” Cabot passionately explained on the Orange and Brown Talk podcast. “He’s grown as a defensive coordinator, but I think he’s also grown and learned how to deal with players and people and media even more so than when he was a head coach last time. Teams are missing the boat if they don’t interview Jim Schwartz for their head coaching job.”

Browns Risk Major Setback If Schwartz Moves On

Granted, Schwartz hasn’t fared that well as a head coach, and some people are better suited to be assistants than actual head coaches. That being said, a lot has changed in the NFL since his days as head coach of the Lions, but he has shown the ability to adapt to those changes.

Of course, losing him would be a massive blow to this team, so the Browns and their fans can only hope that he continues to go unnoticed.

He should even be a leading candidate for the Browns’ head coaching job if they were to part ways with Kevin Stefanski.

Other than that, we might be getting closer to the end of the line with him in Cleveland, and that would be a devastating blow to the future of the Browns’ defense.

