Browns’ Best Coaching Hire Since 1999 Might Be An Assistant

The Cleveland Browns have been defined by turnover for more than 20 years. Whether it involves the coaching staff, the constant changes at quarterback, or a wide range of other issues, the Browns have dealt with plenty of bad luck and frustration.

Even with all the setbacks and questionable decisions, it has not been entirely negative. Drafting Myles Garrett, for example, remains one of the best decisions the franchise has ever made.

The team has also had some good coaches and coordinators over the years, but hiring defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz in 2023 might be their best move since the franchise returned in 1999.

Schwartz’s impact on the defense has been impossible to ignore.

Since he’s arrived, the Browns’ defense has consistently ranked among the best in the NFL. He is helping develop a potential Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate in Carson Schwesinger, Mason Graham continues to show real promise, and Myles Garrett is having the best season of his career.

Dan Murphy, the Browns’ Director of Football Communications, recently highlighted just how impressive Schwartz has been since taking over as defensive coordinator in 2023.

“Since Jim Schwartz was named defensive coordinator in 2023, the @Browns rank first in the NFL in:

Yards allowed per game (298.7, next 303.3)

1st downs allowed (733, next 808)

TFLs (315, next 274)

3rd down % (33.1, next 33.7)

4th down % (44.2, next 45.0),”

Since Jim Schwartz was named defensive coordinator in 2023, the @Browns rank first in the NFL in:

Yards allowed per game (298.7, next 303.3)

1st downs allowed (733, next 808)

TFLs (315, next 274)

3rd down % (33.1, next 33.7)

4th down % (44.2, next 45.0) — Dan Murphy (@DMurph_BrownsPR) November 25, 2025

Offense Still Searching For Answers Despite Elite Defense

Their defense has been heralded for years, and these stats back that up, but their offense has been unable to capitalize on this success. Schwartz can be the best coordinator in the world and provide a lot of influence on this roster, but if the other side of the ball can’t hold up their end of the bargain, his efforts are often for naught.

Some encouraging things are happening with the young players in their offense lately, but the Browns might have to wait until 2026, at the very least, to see both units work in harmony and be competitive in their division. Until then, the Browns will continue leaning on Schwartz and the strength of their defense to stay in games.

When both sides finally come together, the Browns could be one of the most balanced and dangerous teams in the AFC.

NEXT:

Analyst Names Browns' Best Head Coach Since 1999