Travis Kelce Drops Candid Take About Shedeur Sanders’ First Start

Through all the questions, rumors, and speculation, there have been many people rooting for Shedeur Sanders to play well for the Cleveland Browns. On Sunday, the rookie quarterback got his first start in the NFL, and the Browns got a much-needed win.

Travis Kelce is one of the many people wishing Sanders well, and he was ecstatic about his performance. Appearing on his podcast with his brother Jason, Travis had nothing but great things to say about Shedeur and how he played in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Talk your s–t, Shedeur. Let’s fuc**** go. My dawg goes in, gets his first start, gets his first W. First Browns QB to win in his first start since 1995. Cleveland has been waiting for this. This was just an epic day for Cleveland fans all over the place,” Kelce said.

🔥 Shedeur. Travis Kelce Ecstatic for #12. An Epic Day for Browns Fans 💛 "Talk your s**t Shedeur. LFG. My dawg goes in gets his first start, first W. Cleveland has been waiting for this" https://t.co/BiVsQ9aBPI pic.twitter.com/RK1bWfsvhI — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) November 26, 2025

Sanders Shows Growth As Confidence Continues To Rise

Sanders showed a clear difference between his first game and his second. And even though he still has room for improvement, fans are elated to see him making the most of his time on the field.

All in all, Sanders looked far more comfortable during his second game, and his public comments following the 24-10 victory over the Raiders made it clear that he is feeling much better about himself and his role with the team.

His ability to step up in the pocket and maneuver on the field received a ton of praise from the fans, and his throwing on the run was also noteworthy.

There were many people worried that Sanders would still appear unsure of himself, but the pressure and expectations weren’t getting to him on Sunday.

Of course, the Browns were playing against a really bad team with the Raiders, so now everyone is waiting to see if this newfound confidence will remain when Sanders next takes the field on Sunday.

