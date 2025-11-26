Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, November 26, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Travis Kelce Drops Candid Take About Shedeur Sanders’ First Start

Travis Kelce Drops Candid Take About Shedeur Sanders’ First Start

Brandon Marcus
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Travis Kelce Drops Candid Take About Shedeur Sanders’ First Start
(Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

 

Through all the questions, rumors, and speculation, there have been many people rooting for Shedeur Sanders to play well for the Cleveland Browns. On Sunday, the rookie quarterback got his first start in the NFL, and the Browns got a much-needed win.

Travis Kelce is one of the many people wishing Sanders well, and he was ecstatic about his performance. Appearing on his podcast with his brother Jason, Travis had nothing but great things to say about Shedeur and how he played in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Talk your s–t, Shedeur. Let’s fuc**** go. My dawg goes in, gets his first start, gets his first W. First Browns QB to win in his first start since 1995. Cleveland has been waiting for this. This was just an epic day for Cleveland fans all over the place,” Kelce said.

Sanders Shows Growth As Confidence Continues To Rise

Sanders showed a clear difference between his first game and his second. And even though he still has room for improvement, fans are elated to see him making the most of his time on the field.

All in all, Sanders looked far more comfortable during his second game, and his public comments following the 24-10 victory over the Raiders made it clear that he is feeling much better about himself and his role with the team.

His ability to step up in the pocket and maneuver on the field received a ton of praise from the fans, and his throwing on the run was also noteworthy.

There were many people worried that Sanders would still appear unsure of himself, but the pressure and expectations weren’t getting to him on Sunday.

Of course, the Browns were playing against a really bad team with the Raiders, so now everyone is waiting to see if this newfound confidence will remain when Sanders next takes the field on Sunday.

NEXT:  Shedeur Sanders Shares Confident Message Ahead Of 49ers Game
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Brandon Marcus
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Brandon Marcus
Contributor at Browns Nation
Brandon has been enjoying sports since before he knew his ABCs. A product of too many comic books and cartoons, he finds [...]

Browns Nation