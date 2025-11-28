Browns Defender Expected To Draw Strong Free Agency Interest

After being the No. 10 pick in the 2019 draft, big things were expected from Devin Bush with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bush underwhelmed in four years with the Steelers and ultimately signed with the Seahawks in 2023 as a free agent.

After one year with the Seahawks, Bush signed a one-year deal with the Browns and had one of the best years of his young career, earning another one-year contract with the team ahead of the 2025 season.

He’s found a home with the Browns and has emerged as one of the most dominant players on their defense this season.

Devin Bush has been quietly dominating. pic.twitter.com/baHir2TATL — BrownsNation.com (@BrownsNationcom) November 28, 2025

In fact, Bush is expected to be in high demand this offseason as one of the top free agents, according to PFF.

“After an underwhelming first four campaigns with the Steelers, Bush has blossomed into one of the better linebackers in football with the Browns. Since 2024, his 86.6 overall PFF grade is fifth at the position, featuring a 90.0 run-defense grade and a 70.9 coverage mark. Still only 27, Bush has finally lived up to the billing as a top-10 pick,” via PFF’s Mark Chichester, Ben Cooper, John Owning, and Bradley Locker.

Browns Face Tough Decision On Bush As Free Agency Looms

Bush has had a season that should make the Browns think twice about letting him walk, securing 75 tackles in 11 starts, including four quarterback hits.

His hard work is paying off, but that means the Browns will likely have to pay him handsomely in order to keep him around. The Browns aren’t known to pay a lot of money to linebackers, but they might want to reconsider in this case because he’s still young and likely has even more upside than he’s shown in his young career.

The last thing you wanna do is let a player walk who is a proven fit and produces in your system, only to see him end up somewhere else and become a perennial Pro Bowl player.

