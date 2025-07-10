Browns Defender Named Among ‘Underappreciated’ NFL Players

While names like Myles Garrett command constant attention and rookie Mason Graham generates excitement, one established player continues operating in the shadows despite his significant contributions.

Grant Delpit has quietly developed into one of the AFC’s most reliable safeties, yet his consistent excellence rarely generates the recognition it deserves.

That narrative caught the attention of News 4 Buffalo’s Justin Siejak, who recently highlighted the Browns’ safety as the team’s most undervalued asset.

“Bored so — here’s one underappreciated player from every #NFL team: AFC North: #Browns – S Grant Delpit,” Siejak wrote.

Bored so — here's one underappreciated player from every #NFL team: AFC East#Bills – T Spencer Brown#Dolphins – T Austin Jackson #Patriots – DE Keion White#Jets – DE Will McDonald IV AFC North#Ravens – T Roger Rosengarten #Bengals – CB Cam Taylor-Britt#Browns – S Grant… — Justin Siejak 📝 (@justinsiejak) July 9, 2025

The recognition feels overdue for a player whose journey to prominence has been marked by both adversity and growth.

Drafted in the second round during 2020, Delpit missed his entire rookie season after suffering a torn Achilles injury.

The setback could have derailed many careers, but the LSU product used the time to study and prepare for his eventual return.

Since taking the field in 2021, Delpit has steadily established himself as a cornerstone of Cleveland’s secondary.

His 2023 campaign provided the strongest evidence of his value, recording 105 tackles, four interceptions, and 10 passes defended while anchoring Jim Schwartz’s defensive scheme.

What sets Delpit apart is his versatility across multiple roles. He covers tight ends in man coverage, provides run support in the box, and serves as a vocal leader in the secondary.

The 2024 season reinforced his importance despite a groin injury that shortened his campaign.

As the AFC North shapes up for another competitive season, Delpit’s ability to anchor the secondary could prove crucial in tight divisional battles.

The national spotlight may continue to overlook Grant Delpit, but his impact on Cleveland’s defense remains undeniable.

