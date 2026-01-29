Browns Defender Named Early Breakout Candidate In 2026

The Cleveland Browns are definitely looking to start a new chapter next season and are hoping that they perform much better than they did this year. Luckily for them, they have a few players on their roster who look to be even better and more impactful in the near future. While writing for PFF, Dalton Wasserman talked about who could be a breakout talent for the Browns next season.

He said that defensive tackle Mason Graham showed promise in his rookie campaign and could become even more important for the Browns if only he “adds strength” during the offseason.

“Cleveland Browns: DI Mason Graham,” Wasserman wrote. “Graham put together a consistent, though not necessarily flashy, debut season in the NFL. He racked up 36 pressures as a pass rusher and improved after a bumpy first few weeks in run defense. From Weeks 7 through 18, Graham earned a 73.8 PFF overall grade that ranked 16th among qualified defensive tackles. If he adds strength in his first full NFL offseason, Graham could become the impact player that Cleveland drafted him to be.”

The Browns selected Graham out of Michigan as the fifth overall pick last year. He ended the year with 49 tackles, including 28 solos, and seven tackles for loss. He also earned four quarterback hits.

If Browns fans are going to judge Graham solely on the second half of the season, they have reason to believe that he has found his footing and is becoming more comfortable in his role. That means that he could be in a much better position when next season begins.

The Browns were very happy with their rookie class this year, as there were several newcomers who immediately got to work and showed that they were worth it. Graham took some time, but he finally got on the right path.

Because this year’s rookie group was so strong, it’ll take a lot of effort for Graham to be the best of the bunch during his second season. But it can happen if he keeps improving. For Graham, improvement requires that he spend the offseason focusing on his physicality, strength, and consistency.

NEXT:

Bruce Drennan Goes Off On Browns After Coaching Choice