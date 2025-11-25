Browns Fans Rally For Bernie Kosar’s Special Day

The Cleveland Browns community continues to rally around Bernie Kosar. Now more than ever.

The legendary quarterback is going through some health issues, and all eyes are on him right now. That’s why, now that he’s turned 62 years old, fans flooded social media to wish him a special day.

It's @BernieKosarQB's birthday! His resilience and toughness have always, and will always, inspire us 🤎 pic.twitter.com/LiA51rKNEq — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 25, 2025

Fans Happy To Hear That Kosar Is On The Road To Recovery

Happy Birthday Bernie! Contined prayers for you as you recover! God bless you! You matter!! one fan said. Happy birthday Bernie & GOD BLESS YOU moving forward in life,” another fan wrote. Happy birthday Legend!!!” another fan commented. “@Browns put him in the ring of honor and retire his jersey,” another fan said.

Kosar recently announced that he was being discharged from the hospital just one week after undergoing a liver transplant. He had been on the waiting list for more than a year. He was reportedly scheduled to be discharged next month, so the fact that this happened is clearly a positive sign.

The former Super Bowl champion was dealing with cirrhosis of the liver and Parkinson’s disease. He received his liver from 21-year-old Browns fan Bryce Dunlap, who passed away after a medical emergency.

Kosar played for the Browns for eight years from 1985 to 1993. Under his guidance, the Browns made it to the AFC Championship Game three times, although the team lost to the Denver Broncos every time. He currently has the third-most passing yards in franchise history with 21,904.

The Browns ultimately released him in 1993, and he joined the Dallas Cowboys in their Super Bowl-winning run. He later retired after a three-year stint with the Miami Dolphins.

Kosar has stayed pretty close to the Browns organization and community ever since he walked away from the game.

Now, he has all of Browns Nation rooting and praying for him and hoping that this will be just the start of a new chapter in his life.

