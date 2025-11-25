Browns Star Earns Major Praise For Week 12 Performance

The Cleveland Browns finally won their third game of the season. And while Shedeur Sanders stole most of the headlines, the Browns rallied behind their stellar defense to get the job done on the road.

With that in mind, it’s not much of a surprise to hear that Myles Garrett was the best defensive player in the league this week. If anything, that has been the case the whole season.

Considering that, Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus wanted to give him his flowers.

In his latest column, he explained why the Browns’ star pass rusher was the best stopper in the game in Week 12:

“Defensive Player of the Week: EDGE Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns,” McGuinness wrote. “Garrett’s Defensive Player of the Year résumé grows stronger each week, and he delivered another dominant outing in Week 12. The Browns edge defender won 33.3% of his pass-rush snaps and earned a 92.8 PFF pass-rush grade, finishing with 11 total pressures that included three sacks and three quarterback hits.”

Garrett Breaking Records, Despite Team Woes

Garrett is taking his game to new heights this season, which is a lot to say for a player with that type of résumé. Having Mason Graham by his side has opened up plenty of things for him, and he’s playing with more freedom than ever.

He’s now up to 18 sacks for the season, and he’s logged a whopping 13 sacks in the last four games alone. He’s well on pace to tie the current record for the most sacks in a single season, and it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see him shatter that mark.

It’s a shame to know that most of Garrett’s heroics have come in losing efforts. Otherwise, he should be in the running to win not only the Defensive Player of the Year award but also potentially the MVP award.

Garrett’s historic run at the NFL sack record will be an exciting storyline to watch over the final six games of the season. This season will not likely be one to remember for the Browns franchise, but it may be remembered as the best season of any defensive player in NFL history.

