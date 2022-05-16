Browns Nation

Browns Fans React To Another QB Signing

2022 NFL HBCU Combine
(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

 

An unexpected piece of news came out of Cleveland Browns‘ rookie camp over the weekend.

The Browns signed Alcorn State left-handed quarterback Felix Harper.

The quarterback room is now a party of five with Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Baker Mayfield, Joshua Dobbs, and Harper.

Here is how Browns fans reacted to the news of an even more crowded quarterback room than just two days earlier.

 

1. There Were Jokes

Humor seemed to be prevalent.

In light of this news and the fact that Drew Brees is reportedly not returning to NBC for a second season as an analyst, @FanoftheLand13 thought the Browns should pursue Brees too and “sign their 15th QB to the roster.”

@Fanoftheland13 went on to illustrate the depth of the quarterback roster.

He equated it to the length of the never-ending CVS pharmacy sales receipts most of us are familiar with.

@afbguru deadpanned this response:

“Finally they got their guy”

 

2. There Was Irony

One #BrownsTwitter user welcomed Harper, whose Twitter handle is @Semi_Famous2, to Cleveland.

At which point @MaplyDryve responded with this one-liner that crossed everyone’s mind.

“If they only had a couple more QBs”

 

Only Room For Three

It is difficult to understand why the Browns, who were seemingly satisfied with three quarterback signings in the 2022 offseason, added a fourth.

There is also the elephant in the room that looms as the team does not have a firm path forward for Baker Mayfield.

In the most challenging of seasons (2021 with injury and COVID-19), the Browns only used three quarterbacks: Mayfield, Case Keenum, and Nick Mullens.

That means two will be gone before the 53-man roster is finalized in the fall.

Presumably, Mayfield will be traded or released by then, but which of the others is now vulnerable by virtue of the Harper signing?

It is never a dull moment in Cleveland so stay tuned.

