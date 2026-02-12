Browns Free Agent Named Among Best Available At His Position

The Cleveland Browns are slated to look a lot different in 2026 than they did in 2025. Getting a new head coach, defensive coordinator, and offensive coordinator in the same offseason will do that to a team, but it’s not just their staff that’s going to change.

Much of the roster is due for a shake-up, either because of performance issues, contract disagreements, or free agents leaving for greener pastures. The Browns’ tight end room is slated to look significantly different, mainly due to David Njoku wanting to test the waters in free agency. Cleveland should be in good hands with Harold Fannin Jr., who had a great rookie campaign, but having both of these players on the field at once proved to be a strong strategy.

Njoku isn’t the only free agent tight on the market; in fact, he’s one of several viable options. Greg Auman recently wrote an article on FOX Sports about the tight end landscape, naming Njoku as the fourth-best available option.

In a normal year, a player like Njoku might find themself in the top two or three, as there don’t seem to be a lot of marquee tight ends who regularly become available. This year is unique, as players like Kyle Pitts, Isaiah Likely, and Travis Kelce are all free agents, and they were all ranked higher than Njoku on Auman’s list.

Njoku will be competing in a market that’s rich with fantastic talent, although if Kelce comes back, and that’s still a big if at this point, it’s hard to see him leaving the Kansas City Chiefs. Even if Pitts and Likely find new landing spots, there’s still plenty of time and opportunities for Njoku to get snatched up by another team that’s in desperate need of a new tight end.

He has provided great value as a member of the Browns’ organization, and while fans will be sad to see him go, they’ll also likely be excited for him to get back on his feet elsewhere.

