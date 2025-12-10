Browns Nation

Wednesday, December 10, 2025
New Mock Draft Suggests Unexpected Pick For Browns

Ernesto Cova
By
By
(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns may have found their quarterback of the future. But even if that’s not the case, maybe Shedeur Sanders will give them just enough as a bridge quarterback.

That means they may not have to trade up or reach to get a quarterback in the less-than-impressive quarterback class of 2026. Instead, they could use their two first-round selections to help their offensive line and ailing wide receivers corps. With that in mind, Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus has them going with a pass catcher with the No. 4 selection.

In his latest column, he predicted the Browns would get Jordyn Tyson out of Arizona State.

“Coming off a very promising game — albeit in a loss against the Titans — let’s say Shedeur Sanders shows the Browns enough to avoid a massive trade-up for a quarterback at No. 1 and instead explore a draft strategy that doesn’t involve taking one. When healthy, Tyson is an absolute stud. He has a separation rate above the 80th percentile against both zone and man, and he would immediately step in as WR1 for the Browns. The concern, however, is that Tyson has been injured in all four years of his college career, and that will cloud his draft range,” Sikkema wrote.

Tyson is clearly a very talented prospect. That being said, the Browns aren’t in a position to roll the dice with injury-prone players right now. They absolutely need to ace this selection.

They could also have potential superstars in Makai Lemon or Carnell Tate, who also happens to be a fan favorite because of Ohio State. They might be safer picks, even if their upside might seem slightly lower, at least on paper.

This quarterback class was projected to be one of the strongest in years, but that may not be the case anymore. Fernando Mendoza looks like a solid prospect, but not like someone worth giving up two first-round picks. As for Dante Moore, he might go back to college for another year, and as talented as he is, he’s still pretty raw.

Hopefully, Sanders will show enough to be worth another chance to lead the offense next season.

Ernesto Cova
