Browns Get Notable Update On Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah often played great football for the Cleveland Browns, and the linebacker clearly proved himself to be an outstanding talent who could be with the team for years. Unfortunately, a devastating injury has thrown his entire future into turmoil.

No matter what happens, it looks like Owusu-Koramoah is still loyal to the Browns. On social media, Noah Schaefer shared an Instagram post from Owusu-Koramoah that featured him at the Browns’ practice facility.

Owusu-Koramoah may be hanging out with his team, but that doesn’t mean he will be suiting up to play with them any time soon.

“JOK is in the Browns facility, via his IG,” Schaefer posted on X.

JOK is in the #Browns facility, via his IG👀 pic.twitter.com/x6MJqFnalX — Noah Schaefer (@Brownscentral_) March 26, 2026

Owusu-Koramoah had 308 tackles, eight sacks, three interceptions, and six forced fumbles during his 49 career games.

But a severe neck injury in late 2024 threw all of that off course. During a game against the Baltimore Ravens, Owusu-Koramoah was completely immobilized and taken off the field on a stretcher following his intense collision with Derrick Henry. He was then taken to the hospital for more evaluations.

Following that, there were reports that Owusu-Koramoah would be out of commission for a long time, and there was even a chance that he’d never play football again. He didn’t play for a single minute during 2025, and the Browns were forced to adjust to life without him.

They drafted Carson Schwesinger last season, and he became one of the best rookies of the season, earning Defensive Rookie of the Year and showing that he could be the team’s linebacker moving forward. Still, many fans hold out hope that they will see Owusu-Koramoah back at some point.

There is no official update from the Browns on Owusu-Koramoah, but his visit to the team is surely good news. Now people will wait to hear more from him or the team.

They are still holding onto hope that the linebacker will make his triumphant return.

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