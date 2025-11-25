Browns Getting Overlooked Ahead Of 49ers Matchup

The Cleveland Browns will head back home from Sin City after a big win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Shedeur Sanders got the win in his first start, and while it may have hurt the team’s draft positioning, it was still a much-needed morale boost for this organization.

Now, they’ll return to Ohio to prepare for a home date with the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners will be on a bit of a short week after beating the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football.

Even so, oddsmakers seem to like the 49ers’ chances. As reported by Akash Anavarathan on X, Kyle Shanahan’s team is already a big-time favorite ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

“Weather in Cleveland on Sunday is expected to be a high of 39, low of 31. 49ers opened as 6.5-point favorites over the Browns,” Anavarathan posted on X.

Browns Poised To Challenge Favored Niners Despite Doubts

The odds make some sense if you take a look at the team’s record, but it also feels like oddsmakers are looking past Kevin Stefanski’s team. If anything, the Browns beat the Niners 19-17 the last time these teams met in 2023, and their defense has only gotten better since that day.

The Niners are banged up, Brock Purdy is coming off throwing three interceptions, and Jim Schwartz’s defense already knows what it takes to put plenty of pressure on that Niners’ offensive line. This game might be much closer than it seems.

Of course, the Browns will also have to keep the chains in motion, and that has been a major challenge all year long. Shedeur Sanders wasn’t asked to do much in the win over the Raiders, but the Browns might only need him to play mistake-free football to have a legitimate chance on Sunday.

The Browns’ defense is coming off a ten-sack performance on Sunday, and the defensive line has emerged as the best in the NFL.

Myles Garrett is playing at a level that we’ve never seen before, and that only means trouble for the 49ers.

