Browns Rookie Is Drawing Pro Bowl Hype

The Cleveland Browns have navigated this offseason with a goal of becoming a more old-school team built around strong play in the trenches, taking care of the ball, a strong running game, and a fast and aggressive defense with playmakers at every level.

One key addition who could play an immediate role in turning things around is rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger, and he recently received a bold outlook for 2025.

“Way too early prediction for the Browns this season: Carson Schwesinger makes the Pro Bowl as a rookie,” Big Mike wrote on X.

The second-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft hasn’t looked like a rookie in training camp thus far, and even though other players in his class have generated more buzz, he might have the most pressure on him because he is stepping into a massive role right away.

He’ll be tasked with easing the loss of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who is out for the year due to the neck injury he sustained last season.

Last season at UCLA, Schwesinger exploded with 136 combined tackles, three passes defended, four sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble, which was enough to send him flying up draft boards to the No. 33 overall pick.

Cleveland needs some players to step up to help out Myles Garrett, who was the only Browns defender to record more than three sacks in 2024 besides Za’Darius Smith, who was traded away during the season.

It will be fun to see what kind of impact Schwesinger makes as a rookie, as all signs point to him being a focal point of this defense.

