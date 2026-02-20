Browns Given Unflattering Projection For 2026

There have been major changes for the Cleveland Browns off the field this offseason. Kevin Stefanski was fired, Todd Monken is the new head coach, and Jim Schwartz resigned as defensive coordinator.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean a lot will change on the field. After winning five games last season, the Browns, as they stand right now, aren’t expected to post many more next season.

The Browns have been given an unflattering win total projection for 2026 by CBS Sports, with the number set at 6.5.

“Cleveland Browns: 6.5,” R.J. White wrote.

For fans who want to view that as a glass half full, that could mean the Browns would end the season with seven wins, which would be a big improvement, more than doubling their total of three from the 2024 season. However, among the pessimists, it could be seen as a six-win season that would be just one better than what they accomplished in 2025.

Then there’s also the idea that a six- or seven-win campaign will take them out of the running for a top quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft, a class that could contain Arch Manning and Dante Moore. For a team that has been waiting so long to acquire a franchise-level QB, another year at the bottom of the standings might not be the worst thing.

That is certainly not what Monken is thinking as one of the oldest first-time NFL head coaches in history. The 60-year-old has also named a first-time offensive coordinator, Travis Switzer, and a first-time defensive coordinator, Mike Rutenberg, so there will undoubtedly be a learning curve for the coaching staff.

The Browns do have some significant building blocks on the roster, with Myles Garrett, Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger, and Denzel Ward on defense, and Quinshon Judkins, Harold Fannin Jr., and Shedeur Sanders on offense.

With the No. 6 and No. 24 overall picks in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and eight other selections, the Browns should experience another influx of talent that could push them closer to a .500 season.

