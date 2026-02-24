Browns GM Wins Notable Award

The NFL has been trying to make progress with hiring women for important jobs, and Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has been at the forefront of that effort. Because of his hard work and dedication to equality, Berry just received an important award.

Writing on social media, Mary Kay Cabot shared a video of Berry earning the Buddy Teevans Forward Progress Award, which celebrates an individual who has worked to advance opportunities for women in football.

“#Browns GM Andrew Berry wins the Buddy Teevens Forward Progress Award for hiring so many women for key roles in the organization,” Cabot wrote on X.

#Browns GM Andrew Berry wins the Buddy Teevens Forward Progress Award for hiring so many women for key roles in the organization. pic.twitter.com/TuuabWzUlx — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) February 24, 2026

In his acceptance speech, Berry said that he hopes that awards like this one won’t be necessary in a few years as the rest of the league continues to foster equality and find positions for women. He wants progress to just be a normal part of how the NFL works.

There are, in fact, many women who work within the Browns organization, although they may not make as many headlines as Berry or head coach Todd Monken. Throughout his tenure as GM, Berry has strived to hire the right people, regardless of their gender.

This important award comes at a very pivotal time for Berry, who is currently under a lot of pressure to do the right things for his team in the weeks and months ahead. Berry struck gold at the NFL draft last year, and the fans are hoping he can do that again with a new class of rookie players.

This special award shows that Berry is a well-respected executive who has made moves that other members of the NFL see. He is doing more than just acquiring the right players for his team; he is also attempting to push the league forward and make it a nurturing environment for all employees.

Because of people like Berry, the NFL has made advances, but he doesn’t believe the hard work is done yet.

