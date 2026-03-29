Browns Have Big Decision Coming Up In NFL Draft

Months ago, there were many rumors about the Cleveland Browns potentially choosing a quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft. Since then, those rumors have died down a bit, and now most people assume they’ll target other offensive players, such as tackles or wide receivers.

But there is still buzz around the Browns possibly going for quarterback Ty Simpson out of Alabama.

And speaking on Honor The Land, Xavier Crocker said that if that happens, he will trust in new head coach Todd Monken, who surely knows how much is on the line.

“He has one shot, one opportunity to get damn thing right… if not, you’re gonna have Mom’s Spaghetti all over Huntington Bank Field,” Crocker stated.

If the Browns take Ty Simpson… We have to trust the vision of Todd Monken. "He has one shot, one opportunity to get damn thing right… if not, you're gonna have Mom's Spaghetti all over Huntington Bank Field." – @chefzae23 pic.twitter.com/bLuALZ55XW — Honor The Land (@honortheland) March 28, 2026

In college, Simpson played in 31 games and had 3,948 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, and a 63.9 completion percentage.

Simpson is a little undersized, but analysts are impressed by his arm strength and decision-making. He has made an impression during his four years in college and looks like a QB who has natural talent that could develop even more.

However, he hasn’t had a whole lot of playing time, and many would question the Browns’ decision to take a chance on another young QB who hasn’t fully proven himself.

If Simpson were drafted, it would be very bad news for Dillon Gabriel, who could be the odd man out in that situation.

The Browns definitely need more production from their quarterback, but the idea of bringing in another rookie is being questioned by many. If the Browns were able to pick up Simpson for a later-round pick, some fans would probably be okay with that and interested to see what he can do. But if the team uses one of their high draft picks for him, they would likely hear a lot of criticism about that.

Monken will likely have a heavy hand in whatever the Browns do in the draft, as he knows getting the quarterback position right is why he was hired in the first place.

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Browns Linked To Interesting Day 2 Draft Target