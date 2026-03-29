Browns Linked To Interesting Day 2 Draft Target

Unless GM Andrew Berry has a late-offseason trick or two up his sleeve, it’s becoming evident that the plan for improving the wide receiver room is going to come via the draft. Cleveland brought in Tylan Wallace as its big offseason splash, so all signs are pointing to either the sixth or 24th picks being a nice shiny new target for Shedeur Sanders or whoever the QB1 is going to be.

Cleveland has nine picks in the draft overall, meaning it wouldn’t be crazy to take more than one receiver. Ohio State star wideout Carnell Tate is the prospect being linked to the Browns most often at No. 6, but it doesn’t need to stop there.

During a recent episode of The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Mike Lucas brought up the idea of drafting Louisville receiver Chris Bell. Bell checks a lot of boxes at 6’2″ and 220 pounds with an advanced route tree, but the knock on him is that he is still working his way back from a torn ACL that will likely hurt his draft stock.

“When this guy played against the best competition in the ACC he dominated. He averaged over 10 yards of YAC on slant and crossing routes this season. If he is there at 39, I would love the Browns to take Chris Bell out of Louisville,” said Lucas.

Bell caught 72 passes for 917 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games last season before tearing his ACL. His production also peaked during Louisville’s toughest stretch of the season when Bell shredded Pittsburgh, No. 24 Virginia, and No. 2 Miami for 31 catches, 441 yards, and five TDs.

Lucas was right when he said that Bell would have been a first-round pick had he not torn his ACL. If the Browns can take him at No. 39, even if they take Tate sixth, it’s likely worth the risk.

This WR room is more than one weapon away from relevancy, and Bell would be a welcome addition to a unit that needs more high-end talent. This is a great idea by Lucas.

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