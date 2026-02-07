Todd Monken has so far built out his new offensive staff with the Cleveland Browns with assistants from outside the organization. Now, he is reportedly keeping someone in-house as part of it.

As the former offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens for the past three seasons, Monken has brought with him several coaches from that staff. That includes new Browns offensive coordinator Travis Switzer.

Now, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, the Browns have hired a new wide receivers coach, Chris Jones, who was Cleveland’s tight ends coach under former head coach Kevin Stefanski.

“The Browns are expected to name Christian Jones as wide receivers coach, sources tell CBS Sports. Was tight ends coach under Kevin Stefanski this year and helped Harold Fannin have big rookie season. Now expected to be retained and to coach receivers under Todd Monken,” Zenitz wrote on X.

Wide receiver is considered to be one of the Browns’ weakest position groups, so Jones may be facing a more difficult task than he did with their tight ends. Not only did Fannin emerge at that position as a rookie, but veteran David Njoku was arguably one of the best in the game before injuries took a toll on him over the past two years.

Jones will join a new-look staff that includes former Baltimore assistants George Warhop as offensive line coach and Danny Breyer as passing game coordinator. Mike Bajakian is the quarterbacks coach after he and Monken previously worked together with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In addition, former Pittsburgh Steelers assistant Matt Baker is Cleveland’s new assistant quarterbacks coach. It is understandable that Monken is able to fill out his offensive staff quickly, as that is where his expertise and most of his contacts were formed.

However, he now must turn his focus to the defensive staff as well, after coordinator Jim Schwartz resigned in the aftermath of getting passed over as head coach in favor of Monken. The Browns may have two internal candidates in Jason Tarver and Ephraim Banda, but Houston Texans assistant Cory Undlin is a contender to watch as well.

Monken was hired by the Browns in part because of his extensive length of coaching contacts developed over his long career, and he certainly has been putting them to good use as he attacks his new job.

