Giants Are Hiring Former Browns Coach

Todd Monken has been very busy adding to his offensive coaching staff since being hired as the Cleveland Browns’ head coach. Now, the team is losing one of its prior assistants on that side of the ball.

Monken has filled his staff with several assistants he coached with during his time as offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens under John Harbaugh. Coincidentally, this departing coach is now going to be working with Harbaugh on his New York Giants staff.

The Giants are reportedly hiring former Browns coach Mike Bloomgren as their new offensive line coach.

“The Giants are hiring Mike Bloomgren as their offensive line coach. He was with the Browns last season,” Bob Brookover wrote on X.

Bloomgren, who was with the Browns only for this season, was one of the first coaches replaced by Monken. Cleveland named former Baltimore offensive line coach George Warhop to that position.

Monken has also added former Ravens running game coordinator Travis Switzer to be the Browns’ offensive coordinator, and Danny Breyer will be Cleveland’s passing game coordinator. Mike Bajakian is the new quarterbacks coach after he and Monken previously worked together with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Interestingly, when Harbaugh was hired by the Giants, it was widely thought that Monken would follow him to New York and continue as his offensive coordinator. In fact, the Giants did not hire an offensive coordinator until after the Browns named Monken as their new head coach.

Monken was chosen for the position over Jim Schwartz, after an agreement could not be reached with either of the other finalists, Grant Udinski or Nate Schellhaase. Schwartz has since resigned from his position as Browns defensive coordinator.

Cleveland’s offensive line was once considered a strength of the team, but since the departure of assistant Bill Callahan to follow his son as head coach of the Tennessee Titans after the 2023 season, the unit has struggled. Bloomgren replaced Callahan’s replacement, Andy Dickerson, after his lone season.

Warhop brings an excellent reputation to his new post, as he and Monken helped the Ravens lead the NFL in rushing yards in their three seasons on staff together.

