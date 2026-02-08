Browns Have Quietly Begun Interviewing DC Candidates

The Cleveland Browns are continuing their search for a new defensive coordinator, and they are starting by looking inside their own building.

According to Mary Kay Cabot, head coach Todd Monken has already interviewed linebackers coach Jason Tarver and safeties coach Ephraim Banda for the open defensive coordinator position.

As expected #Browns Todd Monken has interviewed linebackers coach Jason Tarver and safeties coach Ephraim Banda for their DC vacancy. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) February 8, 2026

The move signals that Cleveland is giving serious consideration to promoting from within rather than immediately turning to an outside hire.

After the recent departure of longtime defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, the Browns were always expected to evaluate internal candidates first. Continuity matters, especially for a defense that has consistently been one of the strongest units on the roster over the past few seasons.

Tarver brings the most coordinator experience of the two.

He previously served as a defensive coordinator with the Raiders from 2012-2014 and has decades of coaching experience at both the pro and college levels. Tarver has worked closely with Cleveland’s linebackers and has been heavily involved in weekly game planning. His background suggests he could step into the role quickly without a steep learning curve.

Banda, meanwhile, represents the rising coach option.

He has built a strong reputation as a teacher and developer of talent, particularly in the secondary. Under his guidance, Cleveland’s defensive backs have remained productive and disciplined, even while dealing with injuries and roster changes. Banda has also reportedly drawn interest from other teams in past hiring cycles, which shows he is viewed around the league as a legitimate up and comer.

Both candidates fit what the Browns may be looking for right now.

Monken has already stated publicly that he intends to keep much of the defensive structure intact. That suggests Cleveland does not want a dramatic schematic overhaul. Instead, they likely want someone who can preserve what has worked while making small adjustments rather than sweeping changes.

That makes internal hires even more logical.

