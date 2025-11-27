Browns Hold A Surprising Edge Ahead Of 49ers Game

The Cleveland Browns just won their third game of the season. They didn’t find much trouble getting past the Las Vegas Raiders on the road, but they will now face a much tougher challenge.

The San Francisco 49ers will touch ground in Northeast Ohio as six-point favorites. However, as much as the Niners should be considered the better team right now, they might not leave the premises with a win.

As a matter of fact, Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has fared quite well against Kyle Shanahan.

In fact, he holds bragging rights over him with a 9-1 record.

Kyle Shanahan has not fared well against defenses led by Jim Schwartz. pic.twitter.com/SKeBQ0k3k4 — BrownsNation.com (@BrownsNationcom) November 27, 2025

Defense Gives Browns A Real Shot At An Upset

The Niners were also favorites in their last trip to Cleveland in 2023, and they lost. The Browns’ defense is even better now than it was at that time.

Brock Purdy just threw three interceptions in the win over the Carolina Panthers, and he’s been pretty banged up all year long. He’s struggled with deep throws this season.

The Browns have done an outstanding job of shutting down the run, and while Christian McCaffrey might be the most versatile offensive weapon in the game, he will have his hands full against the Browns’ elite front seven.

It’s not going to be easy, and it will most definitely not be pretty.

But if Shedeur Sanders plays mistake-free football and does just enough to keep the chains in motion, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see Jim Schwartz adding another win to his tally against one of the best offensive minds in the game.

