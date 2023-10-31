Browns Insider Predicts 1 Big Move Ahead Of Trade Deadline

Kevin Stefanski hasn’t announced his starting quarterback for the Week 9 game against Arizona.

And the Cleveland Browns coach would not commit to P.J. Walker if Deshaun Watson isn’t ready.

That could mean fans will watch a battle of rookie QBs between Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Clayton Tune.

Or insider Mary Kay Cabot’s gut could be right about a big trade deadline move.

MKC just now on 92.3. "My gut feeling is the Browns will end up with a veteran QB." 👀 pic.twitter.com/WTwEIsO9A1 — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) October 31, 2023

Nick Karns shared, via Twitter, Cabot’s feeling that the Browns will go and get a veteran quarterback.

Social media is full of pleas from fans asking GM Andrew Berry to bring back Jacoby Brissett.

Washington has another veteran backup and could be enticed to part with the former Browns QB.

But it’s not like Brissett is tying up a lot of salary dollars for Washington.

Brissett is not the only veteran who might be available today, nor is he the only former Brown.

Another former Browns quarterback who could be available is Case Keenum.

Keenum would be hard-pressed to mimic Watson in this offense, but he knows the system.

Houston carries Davis Mills along with Keenum on their active roster to back-up C.J. Stroud.

According to Spotrac, there are also 21 free-agent QBs available, including Carson Wentz and Colt McCoy.